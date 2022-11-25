Alleged Middletown serial thief caught with 4 stolen trailers

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly stole multiple trailers, lumber and other items from various towns, according to the Middletown Police Department.

William Helphenstine, 33, is accused of stealing four trailers from the City of Middletown, the City of Mason, the City of Monroe and Liberty Township, police said.

Prior to Helphenstine’s arrest, officers observed a blue SUV parked in the back of a Lowe’s parking lot, located at 3125 Towne Blvd.

The SUV matched the description of the vehicle involved in previous thefts at the business, police say.

According to the Middletown Police Department, officers found stolen lumber in the suspect’s vehicle.

A search warrant was later conducted at Helphenstine’s residence where officers say they found the four stolen trailers and items that were reported stolen from Lowe’s and Walmart.

Helphenstine is now in custody at the Middletown City Jail and is being charged with grand theft, theft and four counts of receiving stolen property.

