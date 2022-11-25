Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Amazon workers plan global protests, strikes on Black Friday

FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The...
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The e-commerce giant is facing protests and strikes across the globe amid the busy sales of Black Friday.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - E-commerce giant Amazon is facing protests and strikes across the globe amid the busy sales of Black Friday.

Thousands of warehouse workers upset about pay and conditions are planning walkouts and demonstrations in roughly 40 countries.

The protest campaign is being called “Make Amazon Pay.”

Some protests will highlight Amazon’s environmental and social footprint.

It includes strikes at 18 warehouses in Germany and France.

Other countries where workers are planning to take part include the U.S., India, Japan, Australia, and South Africa.

Environmental and civil society groups are assisting an international coalition of trade unions who are coordinating the effort.

Amazon spokesman David Nieberg said the company is not perfect, but that it does “take our role and our impact very seriously.”

He also said the company offers “competitive wages and great benefits.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight between two brothers in Sycamore Township ended with one of them falling on scissors...
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning family dispute in Sycamore Twp
The fire happened around 6:45 p.m. on Overton Street.
Mom killed, daughter & husband hospitalized in Newport fire
A Dry Ridge, Kentucky woman won $1 million in lottery scratch-off win.
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
Brandon Lee Hoffman, 27, faces multiple charges including assault.
Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning
What stores are open today?
What stores are open and closed in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky on Thanksgiving

Latest News

FILE: A search and rescue vehicle sits at Zion National Park. A woman was reported to have died...
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband hospitalized
Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the...
Inflation hovers over shoppers heading into Black Friday
A new survey shows nearly 60% of holiday shoppers are likely to shop on Small Business Saturday...
Consumer Watch: More Americans plan to shop small this season
A witness to the shooting in Mt. Healthy on Compton Road told officers the suspect was wearing...
Juvenile shot in Mt. Healthy