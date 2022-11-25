Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Bengals’ Wilson giving away tickets to Sunday’s game

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) waves to the crowd after an NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) waves to the crowd after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals’ linebacker Logan Wilson is giving fans a chance to see Sunday’s game for free.

Wilson went on Twitter Friday saying he has two tickets for this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

To win the tickets, all fans have to do is reply to his tweet with what they are thankful for, Wilson wrote.

Sunday’s game against the Titans kicks off at 1 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight between two brothers in Sycamore Township ended with one of them falling on scissors...
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning family dispute in Sycamore Twp
The fire happened around 6:45 p.m. on Overton Street.
Mom killed, daughter & husband hospitalized in Newport fire
A Dry Ridge, Kentucky woman won $1 million in lottery scratch-off win.
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
Brandon Lee Hoffman, 27, faces multiple charges including assault.
Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning
What stores are open today?
What stores are open and closed in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks to the sideline during an NFL football...
Burrow expects Chase to play vs Titans; Coach Taylor says no decision yet
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) leaves the field following a preseason NFL...
Bengals sign WR Trenton Irwin after standout performance
Bengals' Sam Hubbard hands out Thanksgiving meals to families
Bengals’ Sam Hubbard hands out Thanksgiving meals to families in need
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Isaac Curtis and Willie Anderson were inducted into the Ring of...
Bengals legend Anderson yet again Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist