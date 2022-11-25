Bengals’ Wilson giving away tickets to Sunday’s game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals’ linebacker Logan Wilson is giving fans a chance to see Sunday’s game for free.

Wilson went on Twitter Friday saying he has two tickets for this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

To win the tickets, all fans have to do is reply to his tweet with what they are thankful for, Wilson wrote.

I have two extra tickets to give away for the Titans game in Nashville this Sunday if you can make the trip. Tell me what you’re thankful for and I’ll randomly select someone for the 2 tickets. God bless🙏 — Logan Wilson (@ljw21) November 25, 2022

Sunday’s game against the Titans kicks off at 1 p.m.

