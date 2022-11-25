Contests
Black Friday morning rain, then sunshine

Showers end this morning, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. More rain arrives on Saturday night and Sunday.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You’ll need an umbrella for early morning Black Friday shopping.

Spotty light showers and drizzle are moving through the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

The rain should stop by daybreak around 8 a.m.

Clouds will decrease Friday, leaving mostly sunny skies by late afternoon.

Highs will be in the 50s and unseasonably warm this weekend.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

Rain will return late Saturday through Sunday morning.

More spotty showers will linger with cloudy skies Sunday afternoon.

It also will be windy.

Gusts could reach 40 mph.

