Black Friday morning rain, then sunshine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You’ll need an umbrella for early morning Black Friday shopping.

Spotty light showers and drizzle are moving through the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

The rain should stop by daybreak around 8 a.m.

Light to moderate drizzle at Otto Armleder dog park - back edge of drizzle moving to the south east 35 miles an hour. It will end soon where are you are for Black Friday shopping @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/rbsX47PdYZ — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) November 25, 2022

Clouds will decrease Friday, leaving mostly sunny skies by late afternoon.

Highs will be in the 50s and unseasonably warm this weekend.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

Rain will return late Saturday through Sunday morning.

More spotty showers will linger with cloudy skies Sunday afternoon.

It also will be windy.

Gusts could reach 40 mph.

Drizzle & light rain showers this morning, but we are drying out later today with seasonable highs in the low-to-mid 50s. We're tracking more rain moving in Saturday night & Sunday. More NOW on @FOX19 through 9AM. #cincywx #ohwx #kywx #inwx #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/7bRl4wRTI6 — Ethan Emery (@EthanEmeryWX) November 25, 2022

