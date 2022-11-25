Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Car crashes into pole, tornado siren left hanging

A car crashed into a utility pole in Corryville early Friday, visibly damaging the pole and...
A car crashed into a utility pole in Corryville early Friday, visibly damaging the pole and leaving the tornado siren atop it hanging, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a utility pole in Corryville early Friday, visibly damaging the pole and leaving the tornado siren atop it hanging, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The crash was reported at West Nixon Street and Jefferson Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital, fire officials say. That person’s condition was not immediately clear.

Cincinnati police said they had no information to immediately provide.

FOX19 NOW will update this breaking story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight between two brothers in Sycamore Township ended with one of them falling on scissors...
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning family dispute in Sycamore Twp
A Dry Ridge, Kentucky woman won $1 million in lottery scratch-off win.
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
Brandon Lee Hoffman, 27, faces multiple charges including assault.
Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning
The fire happened around 6:45 p.m. on Overton Street.
Mom killed, daughter & husband hospitalized in Newport fire
What stores are open today?
What stores are open and closed in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky on Thanksgiving

Latest News

A northern Kentucky house fire sent a resident to a hospital with minor injuries on...
NKY house fire sends resident to hospital
Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday.
WinterFest opens at Kings Island
You’ll need an umbrella for early morning Black Friday shopping and then you can leave it in...
Black Friday morning rain, then sunshine
Is the tradition of Black Friday changing with the times?
Is the tradition of Black Friday changing with the times?