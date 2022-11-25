Car crashes into pole, tornado siren left hanging

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a utility pole in Corryville early Friday, visibly damaging the pole and leaving the tornado siren atop it hanging, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The crash was reported at West Nixon Street and Jefferson Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital, fire officials say. That person’s condition was not immediately clear.

Cincinnati police said they had no information to immediately provide.

