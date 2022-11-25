Contests
Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall

For these shoppers, it’s all about the experience.
Black Friday at Kenwood Towne Center in Greater Cincinnati
Black Friday at Kenwood Towne Center in Greater Cincinnati(WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year, and it looked like it at Kenwood Towne Center Friday afternoon.

But are shoppers now taking a holiday from the holiday?

Not because of rising prices, according to the National Retail Federation, which estimates retail sales will go up during the 2022 holiday season compared to 2021.

But nearly 70 percent of Black Friday shoppers will checkout online from home, up from just 33 percent in 2021, according to the NRF.

At least Tashawna Otabil won’t be one of them. She had her hands full at Kenwood Friday.

“We enjoy coming out,” Otabil she said. “We love the comradery. We love the surprise sales. You can’t find a lot of this stuff online.”

Nataleigh Macke and Natalie Ross also say they were impressed with the deals they found. Online shopping offers convenience, they argue, but nothing beats an in-person jaunt through the mall.

“I like to go inside the store because it’s more about the experience to me and not just going online and picking something on a screen,” Macke said.

