Fountain Square tree lighting kicks off holiday season downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A huge crowd is expected at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati Friday night to get the holiday season started with the official lighting of the Fountain Square Christmas Tree.

The ProLink Staffing Light Up the Square, presented by Macy’s, kicks off at 6 p.m. with live music and a special appearance by Santa Claus, according to 3CDC.

The event will feature a special appearance from Father Christmas and concludes with a dazzling Rozzi fireworks show. pic.twitter.com/NkyOKAXzAa — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) November 25, 2022

The tree lighting will happen at 7:25 p.m. and conclude with a dazzling Rozzi fireworks show.

The 45ft. Conolor-Fir tree features a brand new 5ft.-tall custom 14-point star designed and fabricated locally by Iron Belle Metal Design. The star will be lit for the first time during the event Friday.

Attendees can take in the tree-lighting while skating on the Fountain Square ice rink. Reservations required, but walk-ups will be welcome.

A full-service concessions tent offers hot and cold snacks and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as well as hot chocolate.

“Fountain Square is a special place any day of the year, but during the holiday season, there’s an elevated feeling of joy and wonderment,” Christy Samad, senior vice president of event management for 3CDC, said. “As the heart of Downtown Cincinnati, the Square is a place where memories are made, and we’re grateful for the privilege of programing holiday events that have become family traditions for so many.”

Holiday events continue on Fountain Square all season long:

