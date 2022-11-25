Contests
Holiday Market returns to Washington Park in OTR

One of the best places to start if you’re shopping local this holiday season!
The Al Neyer Winter Market at Washington Park features local and regional business owners...
The Al Neyer Winter Market at Washington Park features local and regional business owners selling everything from clothing to art, sweet treats, and more.(3CDC/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Looking for festive shopping experience in the heart of Cincinnati’s most historic neighborhood? Look no further than the Al Neyer Winter Market at Washington Park.

Starting Friday, Nov. 11, the market will feature local and regional business owners selling clothing, art, home decor and much more.

It continues every 11 a.m.-5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 18.

Vendors vary every day, making each shopping experience unique.

It’s dog-friendly too!

The market is more important than ever to small business owners impacted by another year of navigating inflation, supply shortages, and other issues, according to a 3CDC spokesperson.

Santa Claus will be there for photo opportunities at UDF Santa’s Workshop presented by Galerie Candy and Gifts.

“At 3CDC, we are fortunate to work with fantastic local artists and business owners on events throughout the year. We’re excited to join forces once again with our community partners and put local small business in the spotlight this holiday season,” Chelsea Brown, senior event manager for 3CDC, said.

“So many Cincinnatians are eager to support small businesses, and the Al Neyer Market at Washington Park makes shopping local convenient and fun. With Santa making daily appearances, shoppers can ditch their annual trip to the mall and check shopping and photos off their list at the same time.”

More ‘shop local’ opportunities in Over-the-Rhine

The annual Crafty Supermarket takes place Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Cincinnati Music Hall Ballroom. The first 100 shoppers will receive a free tote bag.

Support small businesses every Saturday at Findlay Market. Nov. 26 marks the launch of the Merry Market Tour & Treat series, a chance to learn about the history of Findlay Market and enjoy treats made by vendors. Tours run from 2-3 p.m. on Saturdays, Nov. 26 to Dec. 17.

