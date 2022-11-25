Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Juvenile shot, hospitalized after Mt. Healthy shooting

A witness to the Compton Road shooting told officers the suspect was wearing a black hoodie,...
A witness to the Compton Road shooting told officers the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, police said.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a suspect after a juvenile was shot on Thanksgiving in Mt. Healthy.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 1500 block of Compton Road for a reported shooting.

A juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound was found at the scene, according to Mt. Healthy police. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but police did not provide a status on his condition.

A witness to the Compton Road shooting told officers the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, police said.

There was no further description provided.

Police ask anyone in the area of the shooting that has security cameras to check their footage.

Call 513-728-3183 if you have information on the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight between two brothers in Sycamore Township ended with one of them falling on scissors...
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning family dispute in Sycamore Twp
The crash happened at US-42, just north of Waynesville, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Victim named in deadly Warren County crash involving semi, farm tractor
A Dry Ridge, Kentucky woman won $1 million in lottery scratch-off win.
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

The fire happened around 6:45 p.m. on Overton Street.
Mom killed, daughter & husband hospitalized in Newport fire
Volunteers from Neighborhoods United cooked up meals and brought the Thanksgiving feast to...
Nonprofit delivers Thanksgiving meals to people experiencing homelessness
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast
Dina Mosley, 48, was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Her case remains unsolved.
Family still waiting for answers in Thanksgiving cold case