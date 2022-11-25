Juvenile shot, hospitalized after Mt. Healthy shooting

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a suspect after a juvenile was shot on Thanksgiving in Mt. Healthy.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 1500 block of Compton Road for a reported shooting.

A juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound was found at the scene, according to Mt. Healthy police. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but police did not provide a status on his condition.

A witness to the Compton Road shooting told officers the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, police said.

There was no further description provided.

Police ask anyone in the area of the shooting that has security cameras to check their footage.

Call 513-728-3183 if you have information on the shooting.

