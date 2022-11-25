Juvenile shot in Mt. Healthy

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a suspect after a juvenile was shot on Thanksgiving night in Mt. Healthy.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Compton Road at about 6:45 p.m.

A minor suffering from a gunshot wound was found at the scene, police say.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but police did not provide a status on his condition.

Early Friday, police said he was “stable.”

⁦@MthealthyP⁩ police are asking neighbors around Compton and Elizabeth St. to check their security camera footage after a shooting around 7pm last night. A teen is hospitalized, suspect still on the run. No word on motive or victim’s name or condition. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/PrOji8oR6p — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) November 25, 2022

A witness told officers the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, according to police.

Those in the area of the shooting with security cameras are urged to check their footage.

If you have footage or information about this, please call Mt. Healthy Police at 513-728-3183

