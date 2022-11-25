Contests
Juvenile shot in Mt. Healthy

Juvenile shot, hospitalized after Mt. Healthy shooting
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a suspect after a juvenile was shot on Thanksgiving night in Mt. Healthy.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Compton Road at about 6:45 p.m.

A minor suffering from a gunshot wound was found at the scene, police say.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but police did not provide a status on his condition.

Early Friday, police said he was “stable.”

A witness told officers the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, according to police.

Those in the area of the shooting with security cameras are urged to check their footage.

If you have footage or information about this, please call Mt. Healthy Police at 513-728-3183

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

