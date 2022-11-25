Local Tri-State stores offer Black Friday & Shop Small Saturday deals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend after Thanksgiving consists of days-long holiday deals and is known to be one of the busiest times for retail workers.

These local Tri-State stores announced all of their holiday deals for Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday and/or Cyber Monday.

Since 2017, The Native One has brought a fun, yet minimalistic clothing style to women in the Greater Cincinnati Area.

Over the past few years, the store has expanded their line to more than just women’s clothing, and now sells plants and pots, baby toys, books and accessories, and has created its own men’s clothing line.

This holiday season, enjoy 20% off everything in stores and online from Friday to Sunday.

The Over-the-Rhine store is located at 1400 Vine St. and the Covington store is located at 326 Scott St.

The Native One, located in Over-the-Rhine and Covington, offers 20% off for its customers on Black Friday. (WXIX)

Located in Downtown Cincinnati, UNHEARDOF is a lifestyle boutique that was influenced by skateboarding, pop art and history.

The 14-year-old store sells men’s and women’s shoes, skateboards and clothes, carrying brands like Nike, Adidas, Converse, Vans and more.

For Black Friday only, UNHEARDOF is offering 40% off all regular priced items from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

UNHEARDOF can be found at 15 W 4th St.

This vintage store has every piece of 50s to Y2K accessory and clothing. Located in Over-the-Rhine, Down to Mars Vintage is owned and operated by a Cincinnati native and graduate from UC’s DAAP fashion design program.

For Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday, the shop is offering 20% off store wide and an extra 20% off of the 50% off rack.

Additionally, DTMV’s sunglasses will be $14 each and customers who purchase over $100 will receive a 10% off discount for their next buy.

DTMV is located at 621 Main St.

Find your favorite retro Cincinnati shirt or crewneck at Rivertown Inkery + Apparel.

This store offers a wide variety of Cincinnati and local sports team designs on stickers, prints, apparel and accessories.

Enjoy buy one get one 50% off on Black Friday at Rivertown Inkery + Apparel in Oakley at 3096 Madison Rd.

If home decor is on your list this year, then Lucca has it all. Customers can find anything from furniture to candlestick holders to kitchen utensils at this Findlay Market store.

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, the home decor store is offering 10% off furniture and 20% off everything else.

Lucca can be found at 126 W Elder St.

MiCA 12/V is a contemporary craft store that is owned and operated by Mike, a U.S. Navy veteran from Cincinnati, and Carolyn, a fine arts graduate from Maine. The couple met in 1990 where they traveled extensively together, later opening up their store in Over-the-Rhine in 2007.

This craft shop features local art, such as art prints, fine ceramics, handmade glassware and more.

For Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday, MiCA 12/V is offering customers 10% off consignment items by local artists and 20% off everything else.

This local craft and art store is located on Vine Street and sells a wide variety of items that are handmade by artists in the area. (WXIX)

From now until Dec. 31, enjoy 10% off Residential Architecture Tile at Rookwood Pottery.

In addition, orders over $50 will receive free shipping until Nov. 28.

Rookwood Pottery is located at 1920 Race St.

For everyday until Nov. 29, SoHza Sister in Covington, Kentucky is offering 20-70% off.

At SoHza Sister, find any gift from handmade bags to jewelry made in India to a gift with dragonflies on it.

In addition, the boutique partners with multiple local organizations, including Girls on the Run, Women Helping Women, YWCA and the Women’s Fund.

SoHza Sister can be found at 610 Main St.

From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, Simply Zero is offering 20% off for their gratitude sale.

Since 2017, Simply Zero has made an active effort to sell products that lead a zero waste lifestyle.

Customers can find anything from reusable straws to reusable zip lock bags to organic beauty products that are environmentally friendly.

The environmentally sustainable store, Simply Zero, hosts a weekend of gratitude with 20% off for its customers. (WXIX)

This Newport, Kentucky plant shop is offering 30% off everything from Black Friday to Sunday.

Fleurish Grounds is not only known for the plants it sells, but also its vintage clothing and accessories.

Gifts can range anywhere from $5 to $350.

People can find Fleurish Grounds at 846 Monroe St.

This environmentally friendly store is known for its clothing, art, home goods and the abnormally large, yet sweet, shop dog named Timberwolf.

Wolfpack is a woman-owned business that sells jewelry, vintage items, women’s and men’s clothing, t-shirts, home decor and stationary gifts.

Now through Monday, customers can use code 20OFF to receive 20% off their purchase.

