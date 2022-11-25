Mixon won’t play Sunday against Titans, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will be without Joe Mixon on Sunday when they take on the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mixon won’t play this week due to his concussion, the NFL insider tweeted Friday.

Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Tennessee due to his concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2022

The status of Ja’Marr Chase for Sunday’s game remains uncertain.

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday the team is taking it day by day with regard to the second-year wide receiver.

