Mixon won’t play Sunday against Titans, per report

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) dives to tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back...
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) dives to tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) after Mixon made a catch for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will be without Joe Mixon on Sunday when they take on the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mixon won’t play this week due to his concussion, the NFL insider tweeted Friday.

The status of Ja’Marr Chase for Sunday’s game remains uncertain.

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday the team is taking it day by day with regard to the second-year wide receiver.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

