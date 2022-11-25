Contests
NKY house fire sends resident to hospital

A northern Kentucky house fire sent a resident to a hospital with minor injuries on...
A northern Kentucky house fire sent a resident to a hospital with minor injuries on Thanksgiving night.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky house fire sent a resident to a hospital with minor injuries on Thanksgiving night, fire officials say.

Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hampshire Place in Florence.

Heavy fire was visible from the roof at one point, prompting crews to sound a second alarm to bring more manpower and equipment.

The rapidly-growing blaze gorged the home, which was declared a total loss.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

