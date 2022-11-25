NKY house fire sends resident to hospital
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky house fire sent a resident to a hospital with minor injuries on Thanksgiving night, fire officials say.
Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hampshire Place in Florence.
Heavy fire was visible from the roof at one point, prompting crews to sound a second alarm to bring more manpower and equipment.
The rapidly-growing blaze gorged the home, which was declared a total loss.
The cause remains under investigation.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
