NKY house fire sends resident to hospital

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky house fire sent a resident to a hospital with minor injuries on Thanksgiving night, fire officials say.

Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hampshire Place in Florence.

Heavy fire was visible from the roof at one point, prompting crews to sound a second alarm to bring more manpower and equipment.

The rapidly-growing blaze gorged the home, which was declared a total loss.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.