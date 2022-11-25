Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Nonprofit delivers Thanksgiving meals to people experiencing homelessness

Volunteers from Neighborhoods United cooked up meals and brought the Thanksgiving feast to...
Volunteers from Neighborhoods United cooked up meals and brought the Thanksgiving feast to people experiencing homelessness.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State nonprofit is using Thanksgiving to give back to those experiencing homelessness.

Neighborhoods United spent the holiday hand-delivering meals to people across the Tri-State.

Brian Gary, executive director of the nonprofit, says on Thanksgiving, many people are with their family and friends, surrounded by a feast of food — but there are some who don’t have anyone to be with.

“We feel that it’s important that they know that they’re loved and that they’re not forgotten about,” explains Gary.

Volunteers from Neighborhoods United cooked up meals and brought the Thanksgiving feast to people like Chantal Hill.

“When you up all night just trying to survive, you sleep all day, so when you come out, you really miss stuff,” Hill says.

She says these are the moments where she prays for a miracle, a miracle like the one volunteers gifted her Thursday.

“That makes you feel so much better because then you don’t have to work as hard to get something to eat,” says Hill.

Shannon Warmack says a Thanksgiving moment like the one she got Thursday gives him hope for better days.

“It’s very special for us and we appreciate everything everybody does for us,” Warmack says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight between two brothers in Sycamore Township ended with one of them falling on scissors...
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning family dispute in Sycamore Twp
The crash happened at US-42, just north of Waynesville, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Victim named in deadly Warren County crash involving semi, farm tractor
A Dry Ridge, Kentucky woman won $1 million in lottery scratch-off win.
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast
Dina Mosley, 48, was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Her case remains unsolved.
Family still waiting for answers in Thanksgiving cold case
Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines, 14, has not been since Nov. 20 when she was walking on on Shafor...
Search continues for missing Middletown teen
Gas prices will be lowered for a three-hour period on Friday at the Marathon on Dalton Avenue.
$1.99 fuel at Queensgate gas station on Black Friday