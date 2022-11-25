Nonprofit delivers Thanksgiving meals to people experiencing homelessness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State nonprofit is using Thanksgiving to give back to those experiencing homelessness.

Neighborhoods United spent the holiday hand-delivering meals to people across the Tri-State.

Brian Gary, executive director of the nonprofit, says on Thanksgiving, many people are with their family and friends, surrounded by a feast of food — but there are some who don’t have anyone to be with.

“We feel that it’s important that they know that they’re loved and that they’re not forgotten about,” explains Gary.

Volunteers from Neighborhoods United cooked up meals and brought the Thanksgiving feast to people like Chantal Hill.

“When you up all night just trying to survive, you sleep all day, so when you come out, you really miss stuff,” Hill says.

She says these are the moments where she prays for a miracle, a miracle like the one volunteers gifted her Thursday.

“That makes you feel so much better because then you don’t have to work as hard to get something to eat,” says Hill.

Shannon Warmack says a Thanksgiving moment like the one she got Thursday gives him hope for better days.

“It’s very special for us and we appreciate everything everybody does for us,” Warmack says.

