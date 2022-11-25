Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Showers end, becoming sunny Friday

Highs will be seasonably mild in the low 50s
Showers end this morning, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. More rain arrives on Saturday night and Sunday.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An umbrella will be needed if you’re Black Friday shopping early, but the umbrella can be put away just after daybreak. Friday will have decreasing clouds to become mostly sunny in the afternoon. It’ll be seasonably mild with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday will start off in the low 30s but warm up in the mid 50s under sunny skies before more clouds move in Saturday evening. Rain moves in late Saturday night and last through Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will have more spotty showers linger with cloudy skies. Wind gusts could reach 40 miles per hour on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Total rainfall amounts will vary between a quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch of rainfall, so travel will be wet in the region.

Skies will be variably cloudy through the first half of next week as folks go back to work and school. Monday is cooler with highs in the upper 40s, but warmer air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and even some thunderstorms will be possible by the middle of next week along with windy conditions. Behind this, expect cooler than normal conditions to move back into the tri-state heading into the first weekend of December.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight between two brothers in Sycamore Township ended with one of them falling on scissors...
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning family dispute in Sycamore Twp
A Dry Ridge, Kentucky woman won $1 million in lottery scratch-off win.
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
Brandon Lee Hoffman, 27, faces multiple charges including assault.
Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning
The fire happened around 6:45 p.m. on Overton Street.
Mom killed, daughter & husband hospitalized in Newport fire
What stores are open today?
What stores are open and closed in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Looking at improving conditions Friday with rain ending.
Wet start to Friday, but drier and seasonable air moves in
Aerial view of fall's changing colors at Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha
Clearing Friday, More Rain Saturday Night and Sunday
Thanksgiving Evening Forecast
Thanksgiving Evening Forecast
Thanksgiving Day is the warmest day of the extended forecast.
Warm Thanksgiving with showers late tonight