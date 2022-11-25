Showers end, becoming sunny Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An umbrella will be needed if you’re Black Friday shopping early, but the umbrella can be put away just after daybreak. Friday will have decreasing clouds to become mostly sunny in the afternoon. It’ll be seasonably mild with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday will start off in the low 30s but warm up in the mid 50s under sunny skies before more clouds move in Saturday evening. Rain moves in late Saturday night and last through Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will have more spotty showers linger with cloudy skies. Wind gusts could reach 40 miles per hour on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Total rainfall amounts will vary between a quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch of rainfall, so travel will be wet in the region.

Skies will be variably cloudy through the first half of next week as folks go back to work and school. Monday is cooler with highs in the upper 40s, but warmer air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and even some thunderstorms will be possible by the middle of next week along with windy conditions. Behind this, expect cooler than normal conditions to move back into the tri-state heading into the first weekend of December.

