WinterFest at Kings Island opens Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday.

The annual holiday tradition features the Eiffel Tower transformed into a magical Christmas tree, ice skating on the Royal Fountain, Winter Wonderland parade and more than five million lights spread throughout the park off Interstate 71 in Warren County.

There also will be 19 live holiday shows or hop on one of the park’s 20 rides that will be operating including Kings Island’s newest wood roller coaster, Mystic Timbers, and Kings Mills Antique Autos.

WinterFest is open on select nights in November and December.

WinterFest is open weekends through the first half of December. Then it also opens weekdays starting Monday, Dec. 19.

Closed Xmas Eve and Xmas Day, open until 1 a.m. New Year's Eve

See you there!@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/yDvCNY7d1i — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) November 25, 2022

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Friday and 4-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Starting Monday, Dec. 19, WinterFest will operate on weekdays as well, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WinterFest will be closed on both Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day.

The last day will be New Year’s Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The park will be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

There will be two celebrations to usher in 2023.

The first one at 9:30 p.m. inside Tannenbaumhaus is perfect for families.

For revelers who stay up later, there will be the traditional midnight countdown complete with fireworks.

More information and tickets are available at visitkingsisland.com

There are 19 live shows this year pic.twitter.com/IhKNGsJHBy — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) November 25, 2022

20 of the park's rides will be open including Kings Island’s newest wood roller coaster, Mystic Timbers, and Kings Mills Antique Autos pic.twitter.com/LtEGunAYZw — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) November 25, 2022

My favorite is the nightly Winter Wonderland parade! pic.twitter.com/V77DKgfmKD — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) November 25, 2022

