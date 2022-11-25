Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

WinterFest opens at Kings Island

Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday.
Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday.(Provided by Kings Island)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday.

The annual holiday tradition features the Eiffel Tower transformed into a magical Christmas tree, ice skating on the Royal Fountain, Winter Wonderland parade and more than five million lights spread throughout the park off Interstate 71 in Warren County.

There also will be 19 live holiday shows or hop on one of the park’s 20 rides that will be operating including Kings Island’s newest wood roller coaster, Mystic Timbers, and Kings Mills Antique Autos.

WinterFest is open on select nights in November and December.

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Friday and 4-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Starting Monday, Dec. 19, WinterFest will operate on weekdays as well, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WinterFest will be closed on both Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day.

The last day will be New Year’s Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The park will be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

There will be two celebrations to usher in 2023.

The first one at 9:30 p.m. inside Tannenbaumhaus is perfect for families.

For revelers who stay up later, there will be the traditional midnight countdown complete with fireworks.

More information and tickets are available at visitkingsisland.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight between two brothers in Sycamore Township ended with one of them falling on scissors...
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning family dispute in Sycamore Twp
A Dry Ridge, Kentucky woman won $1 million in lottery scratch-off win.
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
Brandon Lee Hoffman, 27, faces multiple charges including assault.
Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning
The fire happened around 6:45 p.m. on Overton Street.
Mom killed, daughter & husband hospitalized in Newport fire
What stores are open today?
What stores are open and closed in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky on Thanksgiving

Latest News

A northern Kentucky house fire sent a resident to a hospital with minor injuries on...
NKY house fire sends resident to hospital
You’ll need an umbrella for early morning Black Friday shopping and then you can leave it in...
Black Friday morning rain, then sunshine
A car crashed into a utility pole in Corryville early Friday, visibly damaging the pole and...
Car crashes into pole, tornado siren left hanging
Is the tradition of Black Friday changing with the times?
Is the tradition of Black Friday changing with the times?