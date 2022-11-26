Contests
Cleveland woman missing since October found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say

Missing Cleveland woman family says she has not been heard from since Oct 8.
Missing Cleveland woman family says she has not been heard from since Oct 8.(Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WOIO) - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday launched an investigation into the death of a Cleveland woman found in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

23-year-old Andrianna Taylor was found dead in a backyard of a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg on Nov. 24, officials said.

Taylor was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13. Her family previously said they haven’t heard from her since early October.

Cleveland police search for missing woman last heard from in early October

Police officials previously said she was living with her boyfriend on West 98th Street.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

