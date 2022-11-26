Differing paths of QBs Stroud, McCarthy led them to The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy took differing paths that are now crossing in this year’s edition of The Game.

McCarthy was just a bit player during last year’s 42-27 Michigan victory but won the starting QB job early in the season.

Stroud is as weathered as a two-year starter could be. He is a Heisman Trophy candidate and one of the most prolific passers in the nation.

He also remembers the agony of losing to the Wolverines a year ago despite throwing for nearly 400 yards and two touchdowns.