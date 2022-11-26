Contests
Ja’Marr Chase ruled out for Bengals against Titans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown catch with Cincinnati...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown catch with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and Cincinnati Bengals running Joe Mixon (28) in the second quarter during a Week 7 NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: Kareem Elgazzar- USA Today Sports(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Enquirer Sports
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will miss Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans due to a hip injury, according to beat reporter Kelsey Conway. Jordan Schultz was first to report the news.

The team was hopeful Chase would be able to return this week, but it ultimately didn’t happen. After injuring his hip against the New Orleans Saints, Chase played the next week against the Atlanta Falcons, but was ruled out after the Week 7 win.

Cincinnati also will be without running back Joe Mixon, who was ruled out after being in the concussion protocol all week.

The Bengals are currently 2.5-point betting favorites and the over/under point total for the game is 43.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

