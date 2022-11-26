Contests
No. 3 Michigan keeps title hopes alive with rout of Ohio St

McCarthy exploited holes in the Buckeyes secondary and helped Michigan capture two straight wins over Ohio State for the first time in over two decades and walk away from Ohio Stadium with a victory for the first time since 2000.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open pass against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By MITCH STACY
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, Donovan Edwards ran for two long fourth-quarter TDs and No. 3 Michigan pulled away for a 45-23 rout of No. 2 Ohio State to keep its national title hopes firmly on track.

