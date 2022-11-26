Rain Saturday Night and Sunday, Windy Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weather will be dry into Saturday evening. Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon rain will fall in the Tristate. Saturday late evening rain will be in the form of scattered showers. Overnight Sat-Sun rain will be steady and in a few locations briefly heavy. It then tapers to occasional light showers Sunday.

Sunday will also be windy. Sustained winds will range from 10 to 25 mph with occasional gusts to 45 mph.

An Updated look at What’s Left of the Thanksgiving Weekend for Travel conditions, within a few hundred miles in all directions from the FOX19 NOW Viewing Area: Into Saturday evening the weather will be dry. More shower activity is in the forecast Saturday night with a few heavy downpours that taper to scattered showers into Sunday afternoon. It all adds up to travel conditions that are excellent to good through the holiday weekend for several hundred miles in all directions from Cincinnati

