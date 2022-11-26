Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Suspect arrested, accused of punching man and cruelly throwing 2 cats in Winton Woods

Timothy Hoagland, 26, is facing one count of assault and two counts of animal cruelty,...
Timothy Hoagland, 26, is facing one count of assault and two counts of animal cruelty, according to jail records.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was arrested Friday after he punched a male victim and cruelly threw two cats in Winton Woods, according to court documents.

Jail records show that Timothy Hoagland, 26, was booked in the Hamilton County Justice Center Friday stemming from the incidents that happened on Oct. 26 in the 10000 block of Daly Road.

Hoagland admitted to police that he hit Kenneth Gossett, according to court records.

Police stated that Hoagland punched Gossett in the face causing Gossett to be taken to the hospital, court documents show.

Officers say they spoke to a witness who said Hoagland also cruelly beat two cats that same day.

According to a legal complaint, Hoagland cruelly beat one cat by throwing it for no reason. Another complaint states that he did the same to another cat, but he threw it onto the side of the Hayloft barn.

Jail records show Hoagland is facing one count of assault and two counts of animal cruelty.

His next court date will be on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire happened around 6:45 p.m. on Overton Street.
Mom killed, daughter & husband hospitalized in Newport fire
Black Friday at Kenwood Towne Center in Greater Cincinnati
Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) waves to the crowd after an NFL football game...
Bengals’ Wilson giving away tickets to Sunday’s game
A fight between two brothers in Sycamore Township ended with one of them falling on scissors...
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning family dispute in Sycamore Twp
A Warren County crash killed a 70-year-old man from Morrow Friday evening.
Warren County man killed in Black Friday crash

Latest News

Ask Ashlee talks about ways to give this Giving Tuesday
Ask Ashlee talks about ways to give this Giving Tuesday
The Christmas Tree at Fountain Square Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Fountain Square tree lighting kicks off holiday season downtown
Johnny Tetrick
160 firefighters volunteer to cover shifts of Cleveland Fire stations during funeral of fallen brother
A Warren County crash killed a 70-year-old man from Morrow Friday evening.
Warren County man killed in Black Friday crash