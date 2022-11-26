Suspect arrested, accused of punching man and cruelly throwing 2 cats in Winton Woods

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was arrested Friday after he punched a male victim and cruelly threw two cats in Winton Woods, according to court documents.

Jail records show that Timothy Hoagland, 26, was booked in the Hamilton County Justice Center Friday stemming from the incidents that happened on Oct. 26 in the 10000 block of Daly Road.

Hoagland admitted to police that he hit Kenneth Gossett, according to court records.

Police stated that Hoagland punched Gossett in the face causing Gossett to be taken to the hospital, court documents show.

Officers say they spoke to a witness who said Hoagland also cruelly beat two cats that same day.

According to a legal complaint, Hoagland cruelly beat one cat by throwing it for no reason. Another complaint states that he did the same to another cat, but he threw it onto the side of the Hayloft barn.

Jail records show Hoagland is facing one count of assault and two counts of animal cruelty.

His next court date will be on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m.

