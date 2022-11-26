Contests
Warren County man killed in Black Friday crash

The head-on crash happened on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road.
A Warren County crash killed a 70-year-old man from Morrow Friday evening.
A Warren County crash killed a 70-year-old man from Morrow Friday evening.(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A deadly crash killed one in Warren County Friday, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway PAtrol.

It happened around 4:43 p.m. on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road near Halls Creek Road in Salem Township.

John Cornelius, of Morrow, was driving eastbound in a 2008 Mazda Tribute as Sandra Moorman, of Clarksville, was driving west in a 2014 Kia Soul.

Cornelius, 70, crossed the center line and hit the Kia head-on.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS transported Moorman, 75, to Bethesda North Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OSP says Cornelius was not wearing a seatbelt.

Salem Township Fire/EMS and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded with OSP.

