1 person dead in North Fairmount crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after a two vehicle crash occurred in North Fairmount Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Lt. Tim Lanter.

Police say the incident happened at the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue.

At least one person was transported to UC Medical Center and has since succumbed to their injuries, Lanter said.

District 3 officers are investigating the scene now.

Harrison Avenue will be closed in both directions between Hansford Place and Talbott Avenue, police said.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

