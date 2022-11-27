Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

By WIS News 10 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported.

Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.

They found the woman deceased at the home and Aspen was missing.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Aspen’s location or the deceased woman to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at 3650 Glenway Ave. on Saturday evening.
Pregnant teen shot in West Price Hill, police say
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, speaks with an official in the third quarter...
Ohio State fans call on Luke Fickell to coach football team after loss against Michigan
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Black Friday at Kenwood Towne Center in Greater Cincinnati
Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall
Timothy Hoagland, 26, is facing one count of assault and two counts of animal cruelty,...
Suspect arrested, accused of punching man and cruelly throwing 2 cats in Winton Woods

Latest News

Cincinnati Bearcats Head Coach Luke Fickell has reportedly signed a contract extension with the...
Report: Luke Fickell nearing deal to coach Wisconsin
A wind advisory has been issued for most of the Tri-State.
National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Tri-State area
Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian positions in the frontline near Kherson, southern...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
Braxton Brewery hosts "Dark Charge Winter Party"
Braxton Brewery hosts "Dark Charge Winter Party"