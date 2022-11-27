Bengals defeat the Titans 20-16 without Chase & Mixon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) defeated the Tennessee Titans (7-4) 20-16 at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, despite missing two key players from their roster.

Bengals wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, and Bengals running back, Joe Mixon, were moved off the Bengals’ roster due to injury for NFL Week 12.

However, Cincinnati was able to hold their own throughout the game against Tennessee.

The Titans scored the first 3 points after Caleb Shudak kicked a 33 yard field goal in the second quarter.

Two minutes later, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson kicked a 47 yard field goal, tying Cincinnati 3-3 with Tennessee.

Within the next 15 seconds of the game, Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks scored the first touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Two minutes until halftime, Bengals running back Samaje Perine scored a 7 yard touchdown run, tying the two teams again.

Once the third quarter started back up, McPherson was able to kick a 38 yard field goal, making the score 13-10.

But the Titans did not back down from the challenge. With 39 seconds left in the third quarter, Tennessee’s kicker, Schudak, scored another field goal.

During the fourth quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow passed the ball to Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who scored a 27 yard touch down.

Cincinnati led Tennessee 20-13 for about seven minutes, until Schudak scored another three points for the Titans with six minutes left in the game.

The Bengals and the Titans hold the same win-lose streak, 7-4.

