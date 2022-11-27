Cloudy and cooler to start the work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light showers and wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour will persist until 10 p.m. Following this, expect drier air to move in along with lighter winds. However, clouds will remain as lows fall in the upper 30s to near 40°.

Monday will be cloudy with lighter winds and cooler conditions as high temperatures only go into the mid 40s for most of the tri-state. There may be a light sprinkle on Monday early afternoon, but most of the tri-state will remain dry.

Tuesday will again have clouds in the region, though a few peaks of sunshine are expected with much warmer air thanks to breezy southerly winds. We can’t rule out an evening shower on Tuesday, but much of the day is dry.

Showers and thunderstorms will be on the table for Tuesday night into Wednesday along with blustery conditions and warm temperatures. This could be disruptive for Tuesday night and the Wednesday morning commute in the tri-state, so the First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on this - stay tuned! Wednesday will start with rain showers ending with clearing skies along with windy conditions. Temperatures will fall in the afternoon, making for a chilly Wednesday evening.

Cold air briefly returns Thursday with highs in the 30s with sunshine, but temperatures will moderate back to seasonable numbers for Friday into next weekend with rain returning by Saturday night into next Sunday.

