Driver dies following crash in Kennedy Heights, police say

A driver of a pickup truck died after a crash in Kennedy Heights Sunday morning, police said.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The driver of a pickup truck died in Kennedy Heights after he lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to the 6600 block of Montgomery Road around 4:30 a.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash.

Police say when they arrived, they discovered that the driver died at the scene.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol also played a factor in the crash, but police say that the driver lost control while driving on wet roads.

Police are still investigating.

