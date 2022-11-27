Driver dies following crash in Kennedy Heights, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The driver of a pickup truck died in Kennedy Heights after he lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to the 6600 block of Montgomery Road around 4:30 a.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash.

Police say when they arrived, they discovered that the driver died at the scene.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol also played a factor in the crash, but police say that the driver lost control while driving on wet roads.

Police are still investigating.

