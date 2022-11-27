Elsmere police searching for 13-year-old
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky is considered missing by the Elsmere Police Department.
Caleb Rodriguez, 13, was last seen wearing a blue New York Yankees hat with a white logo, a black and gray jacket with a hood, black pants and black Nike sneakers, police said.
Police are asking for help in locating Rodriguez. If anyone has information on him, call Elsmere Police at 859-356-3191.
