Elsmere police searching for 13-year-old

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky is considered missing by the Elsmere Police Department.

Caleb Rodriguez, 13, was last seen wearing a blue New York Yankees hat with a white logo, a black and gray jacket with a hood, black pants and black Nike sneakers, police said.

Police are asking for help in locating Rodriguez. If anyone has information on him, call Elsmere Police at 859-356-3191.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.