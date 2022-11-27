Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Elsmere police searching for 13-year-old

13-year-old Caleb Rodriguez of Elsmere, Ky. is missing.
13-year-old Caleb Rodriguez of Elsmere, Ky. is missing.(WXIX)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky is considered missing by the Elsmere Police Department.

Caleb Rodriguez, 13, was last seen wearing a blue New York Yankees hat with a white logo, a black and gray jacket with a hood, black pants and black Nike sneakers, police said.

Police are asking for help in locating Rodriguez. If anyone has information on him, call Elsmere Police at 859-356-3191.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Friday at Kenwood Towne Center in Greater Cincinnati
Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall
The fire happened around 6:45 p.m. on Overton Street.
Mom killed, daughter & husband hospitalized in Newport fire
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) waves to the crowd after an NFL football game...
Bengals’ Wilson giving away tickets to Sunday’s game
A Warren County crash killed a 70-year-old man from Morrow Friday evening.
Warren County man killed in Black Friday crash
A fight between two brothers in Sycamore Township ended with one of them falling on scissors...
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning family dispute in Sycamore Twp

Latest News

Middletown man arrested for theft near Lowe's
Alleged Middletown serial thief caught with 4 stolen trailers
Timothy Hoagland, 26, is facing one count of assault and two counts of animal cruelty,...
Suspect arrested, accused of punching man and cruelly throwing 2 cats in Winton Woods
The Walmart Supercenter on Pentagon Boulevard in Beavercreek, OH.
Court OKs wrongful death claim against Walmart in shooting of Fairfield man by police
Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at 3650 Glenway Ave. on Saturday evening.
Pregnant teen shot in West Price Hill, police say