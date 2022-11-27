Contests
Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction

Middletown Small Businesses impacted by ongoing construction
By Candice Hare
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday.

Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due to road closures.

“You lose so many customers because not everyone wants to go around the ways you have to go around to get to Central Pastry,” owner of the shop Vera Slamka said.

The shop has been a staple in Middletown for over 75 years. Slamka says every purchase means a great deal to her during this time.

“They always are backing us up. They do, and people do. So it’s making us very happy,” Slamka said.

Mz Jade’s Food is also another store impacted by the ongoing construction.

Owner of Mz Jade’s Food, Naiyozcsia Thomason, says she would prefer people to choose local establishments over national ones.

“It just it means everything because we want to stay in business—so with their support, their help, that’s how we’re able to do that,” Thomason said.

Nathan Nelson, a Middletown customer, says he not only wants to help the businesses financially but also wants to help elevate the town.

“They’re trying to support our town, they’re trying to show every other town what makes us unique, so it’s everyone’s job to come on down here and support just a hair,” Nelson said.

