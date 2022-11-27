National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Tri-State area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for most of the Tri-State area Sunday.

Winds from the southwest will be between 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

[8:45 AM] Wind gusts will gradually increase across the area through the remainder of the morning hours through mid afternoon. Gusts to around 40-45 MPH will be possible at times for most of the area before winds subside gradually this evening into tonight. pic.twitter.com/V3pRHioW5b — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 27, 2022

A little rainy still but the showers will gradually taper off throughout the day. Watch out for windy conditions this afternoon @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/fuu8DG393J — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) November 27, 2022

The effect remains until 5 p.m.

