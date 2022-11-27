National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Tri-State area
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for most of the Tri-State area Sunday.
Winds from the southwest will be between 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.
The effect remains until 5 p.m.
