Ohio State fans call on Luke Fickell to coach football team after loss against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati’s Head Football Coach Luke Fickell has become a trending name on Twitter by Ohio State fans after the Buckeyes lost to long-time rival, the University of Michigan.
The Buckeyes lost 23-45 against the Wolverines on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and most fans were disappointed with the big loss.
Once the game officially ended, the hashtag, #FireRyanDay, was trending on Twitter where Ohio State fans stated their disapproval for the head coach.
But #FireRyanDay was not the only thing trending on Twitter in regards to the game.
Buckeye fans were “begging” for the University of Cincinnati’s football coach, Luke Fickell to take Ryan Day’s place next season.
The UC Bearcats are still recovering from their first loss at game loss since 2017 where they played against Tulane University on Friday.
Currently, the Bearcats’ streak is 9-3 in the American Athletic Conference, while the Buckeyes’ streak is 11-1 in the Big Ten East Conference.
