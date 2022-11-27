Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Ohio State fans call on Luke Fickell to coach football team after loss against Michigan

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, speaks with an official in the third quarter...
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, speaks with an official in the third quarter during the game against the Austin Peay Governors on Aug. 31, 2017. Photo Taken by Kareem Elgazzar.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati’s Head Football Coach Luke Fickell has become a trending name on Twitter by Ohio State fans after the Buckeyes lost to long-time rival, the University of Michigan.

The Buckeyes lost 23-45 against the Wolverines on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and most fans were disappointed with the big loss.

Once the game officially ended, the hashtag, #FireRyanDay, was trending on Twitter where Ohio State fans stated their disapproval for the head coach.

But #FireRyanDay was not the only thing trending on Twitter in regards to the game.

Buckeye fans were “begging” for the University of Cincinnati’s football coach, Luke Fickell to take Ryan Day’s place next season.

The UC Bearcats are still recovering from their first loss at game loss since 2017 where they played against Tulane University on Friday.

RELATED: “Tulane snaps Cincinnati’s 32-game win streak at Nippert Stadium in season finale”

Currently, the Bearcats’ streak is 9-3 in the American Athletic Conference, while the Buckeyes’ streak is 11-1 in the Big Ten East Conference.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black Friday at Kenwood Towne Center in Greater Cincinnati
Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall
The fire happened around 6:45 p.m. on Overton Street.
Mom killed, daughter & husband hospitalized in Newport fire
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) waves to the crowd after an NFL football game...
Bengals’ Wilson giving away tickets to Sunday’s game
A Warren County crash killed a 70-year-old man from Morrow Friday evening.
Warren County man killed in Black Friday crash
A fight between two brothers in Sycamore Township ended with one of them falling on scissors...
Violent end to early Thanksgiving morning family dispute in Sycamore Twp

Latest News

Cincinnati quarterback Evan Prater attempts a throw as he is hit by Tulane linebacker Keith...
Tulane snaps Cincinnati’s 32-game win streak at Nippert Stadium in season finale
The Cincinnati Bearcats are coming off a bye week following a 28-24 victory over South Florida...
Cincinnati Bearcats beat Temple Owls, keep AAC title hopes alive
NKU beats UC
NKU storms court after statement win over UC
UC's record setting tight end is now a standard setting captain
The End Game: UC's Whyle matures into captain