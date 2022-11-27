Ohio State fans call on Luke Fickell to coach football team after loss against Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati’s Head Football Coach Luke Fickell has become a trending name on Twitter by Ohio State fans after the Buckeyes lost to long-time rival, the University of Michigan.

The Buckeyes lost 23-45 against the Wolverines on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and most fans were disappointed with the big loss.

Once the game officially ended, the hashtag, #FireRyanDay, was trending on Twitter where Ohio State fans stated their disapproval for the head coach.

You have the potential #1 overall pick at QB for two seasons and don’t win anything of value. It’s time to fire Ryan Day. — OT (@OTBuckeye) November 26, 2022

I’ve been trying to stay off the fire Ryan Day bandwagon but I’m joining it. This is pathetic — Connor (@FlyOhioAviation) November 26, 2022

Man, Ohio State actually has to fire Ryan Day. That’s nuts. I knew I was right about him but I didn’t know I was THIS right — Patrick Mayhorn (@patrick_mayhorn) November 26, 2022

Not outright saying "Fire Ryan Day" but we're done here. — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) November 26, 2022

But #FireRyanDay was not the only thing trending on Twitter in regards to the game.

Buckeye fans were “begging” for the University of Cincinnati’s football coach, Luke Fickell to take Ryan Day’s place next season.

Ohio State fans are begging for Luke Fickell😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Of13jLjt0U — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) November 26, 2022

Maybe it’s time?! Lol https://t.co/GUDpagGsvE — Commanders are commanding (@httrhao) November 26, 2022

if you’re not on the phone with Luke Fickell right now you should be fired too @OSU_AD — Logan (@SadGuardiansFan) November 26, 2022

Fire Ryan Day. Hire Luke Fickell.



Day cannot manage this team at all in big games. Absolutely terrible penalties that are all on him, bad playcalling. Absolute joke of a game today. — Mic Nichols (@micool_6) November 26, 2022

The UC Bearcats are still recovering from their first loss at game loss since 2017 where they played against Tulane University on Friday.

Currently, the Bearcats’ streak is 9-3 in the American Athletic Conference, while the Buckeyes’ streak is 11-1 in the Big Ten East Conference.

