Pregnant teen shot in West Price Hill, police say

Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at 3650 Glenway Ave. on Saturday evening.
Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at 3650 Glenway Ave. on Saturday evening.
By Mary LeBus and Mildred Fallen
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pregnant 16-year-old was shot in West Price Hill Saturday evening, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Glenway Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. where they found the teen, District 3 police said.

The teen was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Captain Adam Hennie.

District 3 officers say shots were fired from a dark sedan.

Police are still investigating the scene.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

