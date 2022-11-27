Report: Luke Fickell nearing deal to coach Wisconsin

CINCINNATI (WXIX/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Luke Fickell is nearing a deal to leave UC to become Wisconsin’s new head football coach, according to multiple reports.

No contract is yet signed, but FOX19 Now’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer are reporting the “deal is done”.

Fickell led UC to the College Football Playoff last season and his 57 wins in six seasons are most in program history. His Bearcats won back-to-back American Conference championships and became the first Group of 5 team to reach the college football semifinals.

Fickell has strong ties to the Big Ten having played and coached at Ohio State. He had been linked to other high profile jobs in the midwestern footprint, but stayed at UC despite interest from Notre Dame and Michigan State.

