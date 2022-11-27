Contests
Wet and windy Sunday on tap

A WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8AM TO 5PM
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday morning will be wet for travel as rain will be widespread in the morning. However, as the day progresses, showers will become more widely scattered and light with moisture. It will also be a blustery day with sustained winds out of the southwest between 15-25 miles per hour and gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Expect clouds to stick around once the rain ends and keep Monday morning’s lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Monday will be chilly with low-to-mid level clouds as highs only climb into the mid 40s.

Clouds will once again be dominate on Tuesday, though a few peaks of sunshine are expected with much warmer air thanks to breezy southerly winds. We can’t rule out an evening shower on Tuesday, but much of the day is dry.

Showers and thunderstorms will be on the table for Tuesday night into Wednesday along with blustery conditions and warm temperatures. This could be disruptive for Tuesday night and the Wednesday morning commute in the tri-state, so the First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on this - stay tuned! Wednesday will have scattered showers, especially early along with windy conditions. Temperatures will fall in the afternoon, making for a chilly Wednesday evening.

Cold air briefly returns Thursday with highs in the 30s and low 40s with sunshine, but temperatures will moderate back to seasonable numbers for Friday into next weekend with dry conditions.

