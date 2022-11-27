Woman dies in Evendale house fire, police chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman died following a house fire in Evendale Sunday morning, according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway.

Police and Fire Departments were called to Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m. for a structure fire.

Once firefighters arrived, they found and removed the woman’s body located in an outbuilding, Holloway said.

Police have not identified the victim at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

