1 in critical condition after 2 people were shot in the West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were hospitalized after a shooting broke out in the West End on Saturday night, police say.

According to Cincinnati Lt. Tim Lanter, officers were dispatched to the scene around 8 p.m. where they were able to find one victim on Linn and Poplar Streets and another on Linn and Findlay Streets.

Both victims were transported to UC Medical Center where one victim is in critical condition, police said.

District 1 officers are investigating the scene.

