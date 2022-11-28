Contests
1 in critical condition after 2 people were shot in the West End

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were hospitalized after a shooting broke out in the West End on Saturday night, police say.

According to Cincinnati Lt. Tim Lanter, officers were dispatched to the scene around 8 p.m. where they were able to find one victim on Linn and Poplar Streets and another on Linn and Findlay Streets.

Both victims were transported to UC Medical Center where one victim is in critical condition, police said.

District 1 officers are investigating the scene.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

