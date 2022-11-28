1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Harrison Avenue crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a two vehicle crash occurred in South Fairmount Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Lt. Tim Lanter.

Police say Ebony Johnson, 29, was driving on Harrison Avenue when she crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle at approximately 2:29 p.m.

Two children were also in the car with Johnson when the crash occurred, according to Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Theresa Theetge.

The vehicle Johnson crashed into was driven by Chawndra Shaffer, 41, with passenger Valerie Smith, 65, police said.

According to Theetge, Smith was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Shaffer was also taken to the hospital, but is in serious condition, Theetge added.

After investigating the scene, police confirmed Shafer and Smith were not wearing seatbelts when they were struck.

Excessive speed and impairment are two factors currently being investigated by police.

FOX19 will update this story as more information is presented.

