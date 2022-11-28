Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Harrison Avenue crash, police say

(file)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a two vehicle crash occurred in South Fairmount Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Lt. Tim Lanter.

Police say Ebony Johnson, 29, was driving on Harrison Avenue when she crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle at approximately 2:29 p.m.

Two children were also in the car with Johnson when the crash occurred, according to Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Theresa Theetge.

The vehicle Johnson crashed into was driven by Chawndra Shaffer, 41, with passenger Valerie Smith, 65, police said.

According to Theetge, Smith was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Shaffer was also taken to the hospital, but is in serious condition, Theetge added.

After investigating the scene, police confirmed Shafer and Smith were not wearing seatbelts when they were struck.

Excessive speed and impairment are two factors currently being investigated by police.

FOX19 will update this story as more information is presented.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, speaks with an official in the third quarter...
Ohio State fans call on Luke Fickell to coach football team after loss against Michigan
Cincinnati Bearcats Head Coach Luke Fickell is leaving UC for Wisconsin.
UC searches nationwide for football coach after Fickell leaves for Wisconsin
Pregnant teen shot in East Price Hill
Pregnant teen shot in East Price Hill
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Black Friday at Kenwood Towne Center in Greater Cincinnati
Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall

Latest News

Marquise Fisher, 20, was arrested after he threatened to shoot people in a bar near UC's campus.
Man arrested after threatening to kill people at a bar near UC
Cincinnati Bearcats Head Coach Luke Fickell is leaving UC for Wisconsin.
UC searches nationwide for football coach after Fickell leaves for Wisconsin
Brandon Lee Coffman, 27, faces multiple charges including assault.
Man charged with resisting arrest and assault on Thanksgiving morning
Many small businesses have been impacted by the ongoing construction in downtown Middletown.
Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction