27-year-old woman killed in crash near Wilmington

A 27-year-old woman is dead after her pick-up truck hit a tree in Clinton County late Sunday,...
A 27-year-old woman is dead after her pick-up truck hit a tree in Clinton County late Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(CNN Newsource/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio I (WXIX) - A 27-year-old woman is dead after her pick-up truck hit a tree in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This is the Tri-State’s fourth deadly crash over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The other three were reported in South Fairmount, Kennedy Heights and Warren County.

The latest one happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on State Route 350 in Vernon Township, just south of Wilmington, the patrol says.

A preliminary investigation determined a red, 1999 Dodge Dakota was westbound on State Route 350 when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck the tree head-on.

Ashley M. Maynard of Wilmington was not wearing a seatbelt. An official at the Clinton County Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

State Route 350 was shut down overnight but has since reopened.

