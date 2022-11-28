Active shooter call determined to be false after Winton Woods City Schools locked down

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after Hamilton County Communications Center received a call Monday claiming there was a shooter at Winton Woods High School.

A female caller told 911 the shooter was hiding in the high school’s bathroom, police explained.

The call originating from the area of Greenhills was made around 1:45 p.m., according to the Forest Park Police Department.

Given the location of where the call came from, both the north and south campuses of Winton Woods School District were put on lockdown.

Numerous law enforcement departments responded to the two locations and started investigating.

Officers “quickly determined” there was no threat at either campus, according to Forest Park police.

Once police cleared the schools, students were dismissed as normals.

Forest Park PD is investigating the false call to find and prosecute the caller, the department said.

Call the Forest Park Police Department at 513-595-5220 or Crim Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

