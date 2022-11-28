Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Active shooter call determined to be false after Winton Woods City Schools locked down

A female caller told 911 the shooter was hiding in the high school’s bathroom, Forest Park...
A female caller told 911 the shooter was hiding in the high school’s bathroom, Forest Park police explained.(WILX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after Hamilton County Communications Center received a call Monday claiming there was a shooter at Winton Woods High School.

A female caller told 911 the shooter was hiding in the high school’s bathroom, police explained.

The call originating from the area of Greenhills was made around 1:45 p.m., according to the Forest Park Police Department.

Given the location of where the call came from, both the north and south campuses of Winton Woods School District were put on lockdown.

Numerous law enforcement departments responded to the two locations and started investigating.

Officers “quickly determined” there was no threat at either campus, according to Forest Park police.

Once police cleared the schools, students were dismissed as normals.

Forest Park PD is investigating the false call to find and prosecute the caller, the department said.

Call the Forest Park Police Department at 513-595-5220 or Crim Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bearcats Head Coach Luke Fickell is leaving UC for Wisconsin.
UC launches nationwide search for football coach after Fickell leaves for Wisconsin
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, speaks with an official in the third quarter...
Ohio State fans call on Luke Fickell to coach football team after loss against Michigan
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after South Fairmount crash
A driver of a pickup truck died after a crash in Kennedy Heights Sunday morning, police said.
Driver dies following crash in Kennedy Heights
Marquise Fisher, 20, was arrested after he threatened to shoot people in a bar near UC's campus.
Man accused of threatening to kill people at a bar near UC

Latest News

Project Christmas Joy is asking for donations for kids at Dayton High School
Dayton High School uses holiday season to help those in need
A man was fatally shot in North College Hill Saturday night.
Man fatally shot in North College Hill
CARE is hosting an adoption fundraiser from Dec. 3-4 at their Pleasant Ridge adoption center to...
Cincinnati Animal Care takes in 500+ strays during November
The victim, 32-year-old Davonte Hollis, was shot on Oct. 14 on Beekman Street in Millvale.
Arrest made in deadly October shooting in Millvale