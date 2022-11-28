Contests
Arrest made in deadly October shooting in Millvale

The victim, 32-year-old Davonte Hollis, was shot on Oct. 14 on Beekman Street in Millvale.
The victim, 32-year-old Davonte Hollis, was shot on Oct. 14 on Beekman Street in Millvale.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly October shooting in Millvale.

Wendall Foster, 26, is facing a murder charge following the death of 32-year-old Davonte Hollis on Oct. 14, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The suspect was arrested Monday by CPD’s Homicide Unit with the help of the United States Marshalls Service, Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, and the Erlanger Police Department, Cincinnati police explained.

Hollis was shot around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 14 on Beekman Street, CPD said previously.

The 32-year-old victim died at the scene.

The Homicide Unit is still investigating and asks anyone with information to call 513-352-3542.

Davonte Hollis
Davonte Hollis(Cincinnati Police Department)

