Arrest made in deadly October shooting in Millvale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly October shooting in Millvale.

Wendall Foster, 26, is facing a murder charge following the death of 32-year-old Davonte Hollis on Oct. 14, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The suspect was arrested Monday by CPD’s Homicide Unit with the help of the United States Marshalls Service, Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, and the Erlanger Police Department, Cincinnati police explained.

Hollis was shot around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 14 on Beekman Street, CPD said previously.

The 32-year-old victim died at the scene.

The Homicide Unit is still investigating and asks anyone with information to call 513-352-3542.

Davonte Hollis (Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.