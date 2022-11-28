Brady, Bucs can’t close out Browns, lose 23-17 in overtime

CLEVELAND (AP) — Seconds from a third straight win, added momentum and breathing room atop the below-average NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers folded.

This time, Tom Brady couldn’t bail them out.

The Bucs gave up a 12-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds left in regulation, struggled offensively in OT and lost 23-17 when Cleveland’s Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard run with 19 seconds remaining.

Brady threw touchdown passes to Chris Godwin and rookie Ko Kieft, but the Bucs bogged down on other potential scoring drives and have only eclipsed 22 points once all season.

All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter.