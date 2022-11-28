Cincinnati Animal Care takes in 500+ strays during November

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Animal Care (CARE) is feeling the effects of a nationwide trend, they say, as more than 500 stray animals were brought to them in November.

The CARE team says overpopulated animal shelters are a problem happening across the United States.

“It’s an overpopulation issue, and it’s hard to say why specifically that’s happening right now because we’re kind of in the middle of it,” explains CARE Volunteer Engagement Coordinator Meredith Bowen.

Bowen says there are many factors in why the shelter has seen more than 500 animals, including 300 dogs, in November.

“Spaying and neutering your pets, that kind of thing, results in us seeing a high population if we’re not spaying and neutering our pets,” says Bowen.

According to PETA’s nationwide research, 70 million homeless dogs and cats find themselves at various shelters throughout the United States.

That is a growing issue in the Queen City, and Bowen says the overpopulation of shelters causes a great deal of emotional stress to the animals.

“When there is a lot of dogs here, it can get very loud and scary,” explained Bowen.

To help keep the animals active and bring them some joy, Bowen says the CARE team does a lot of activities with their animals.

“We do play groups to try and make it a little bit better while they’re staying here with us, but ultimately, we do want them to end up either in your home as a foster or as an adopted dog,” says Bowen.

CARE is hosting an adoption fundraiser from Dec. 3-4 at their Pleasant Ridge adoption center to help the animals find a home.

Animals will be available for adoption and all adoption fees will be half off.

