City to host first of two forums in Cincinnati police chief search

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Members of the public will have the chance to hear from the four candidates for Cincinnati’s next police chief Tuesday night in Pleasant Ridge.

The first of two community forums being hosted by the city will be held at the Pleasant Ridge Recreation Center Gym, 5915 Ridge Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Community members who attend in person will be able to submit written questions that will be asked of all four candidates by a moderator.

People who can’t attend in person may watch on CitiCable and Facebook Live.

Questions may be submitted there as well.

The second forum will be held Wednesday, November 30, at the Westwood Town Hall Auditorium, 3017 Harrison Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The four candidates for police chief (in alphabetical order) are:

Larry Boone

Todd Chamberlain

Lisa Davis

Teresa Theetge

It has been nine months since former Police Chief Eliot Isaac retired from the department.

