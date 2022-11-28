Cloudy, chilly start to work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday will be cloudy and chillier with light winds and temperatures in the 40s.

The morning low is expected to dip to 41 degrees by daybreak at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Later, high temperatures will only reach the mid-to-upper 40s across the Tri-State.

There may be a light sprinkle mid-to-late morning, but most of our region will remain dry.

Cloudy and cooler today, but rain and storms arrive by Wednesday and much cooler air. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/e2MoIiTKbi — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) November 28, 2022

Warmer air will move in Tuesday and Wednesday disruptive showers return Tuesday night into the Wednesday morning commute.

Temperatures will fall Wednesday afternoon, making for a chilly night.

Cold air will briefly return Thursday with highs in the 30s.

Then, warmer air with highs in the 50s will be back to close out the week, along with more rain by Saturday night into Sunday.

