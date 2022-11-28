Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Cloudy, chilly start to work week

First Alert Forecast For Monday
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday will be cloudy and chillier with light winds and temperatures in the 40s.

The morning low is expected to dip to 41 degrees by daybreak at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Later, high temperatures will only reach the mid-to-upper 40s across the Tri-State.

There may be a light sprinkle mid-to-late morning, but most of our region will remain dry.

Warmer air will move in Tuesday and Wednesday disruptive showers return Tuesday night into the Wednesday morning commute.

Temperatures will fall Wednesday afternoon, making for a chilly night.

Cold air will briefly return Thursday with highs in the 30s.

Then, warmer air with highs in the 50s will be back to close out the week, along with more rain by Saturday night into Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, speaks with an official in the third quarter...
Ohio State fans call on Luke Fickell to coach football team after loss against Michigan
Cincinnati Bearcats Head Coach Luke Fickell is leaving UC for Wisconsin.
UC searches nationwide for football coach after Fickell leaves for Wisconsin
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Harrison Avenue crash, police say
A driver of a pickup truck died after a crash in Kennedy Heights Sunday morning, police said.
Driver dies following crash in Kennedy Heights
Pregnant teen shot in East Price Hill
Pregnant teen shot in East Price Hill

Latest News

George Wagner IV, takes the stand in his,Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas...
Pike County massacre trial: Closing arguments to begin
Video Forecast Update For Monday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
A 27-year-old woman is dead after her pick-up truck hit a tree in Clinton County late Sunday,...
27-year-old woman killed in crash near Wilmington
Shop safely with tips from the Better Business Bureau
Cyber Monday roundup: 15 stores with great deals