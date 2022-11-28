Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Cloudy and Cool Monday

Rain and wind arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday.
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday afternoon, loook for cloudy skies and a high of 47 degrees.

Tuesday will again have clouds in the region, though a few peaks of sunshine are expected with much warmer air thanks to breezy southerly winds. We can’t rule out an evening shower on Tuesday, but much of the day is dry.

Showers and thunderstorms will be on the table for Tuesday night into Wednesday along with blustery conditions and warm temperatures. This could be disruptive for Tuesday night and the Wednesday morning commute in the tri-state, so the First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on this - stay tuned! Wednesday will start with rain showers ending with clearing skies along with windy conditions. Temperatures will fall in the afternoon, making for a chilly Wednesday evening.

Cold air briefly returns Thursday with highs in the 30s with sunshine, but temperatures will moderate back to seasonable numbers for Friday into next weekend with rain returning by Saturday night into next Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bearcats Head Coach Luke Fickell is leaving UC for Wisconsin.
UC launches nationwide search for football coach after Fickell leaves for Wisconsin
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, speaks with an official in the third quarter...
Ohio State fans call on Luke Fickell to coach football team after loss against Michigan
1 dead, 1 in serious condition after South Fairmount crash
A driver of a pickup truck died after a crash in Kennedy Heights Sunday morning, police said.
Driver dies following crash in Kennedy Heights
Pregnant teen shot in East Price Hill
Pregnant teen shot in East Price Hill

Latest News

Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Cloudy & Cooler Monday
Video Forecast Update For Monday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Tracking showers and even storms Tuesday night into Wednesday
Looking at Tuesday night into Wednesday with next chances of rain
A bit of a roller coaster forecast with temperatures, though winds and rain arrive going into...
Cloudy and cooler to start the work week