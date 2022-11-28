Cyber Monday roundup: 15 stores with great deals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If the idea of long lines and crowds kept you inside on Black Friday, you can still find great deals from the comfort of your home on Cyber Monday.

Check out these fifteen stores, local and nationwide, that are offering a few of the best deals this holiday season:

National Stores

Macy’s has Cyber Monday specials and deep discounts throughout the entire store.

Customers will be able to find coats, shoes and boots for up to 65% off.

Here are a few of their featured deals:

Apply an extra 10% off select sale and clearance items with the code: CYBER.

Kids’ puffer coats are marked down to $21.99.

Select diamond earrings or sterling silver pendant necklaces are part of a “Bonus Buy” deal for $27.99 with any $25 purchase. This deal is offered online only.

Look for Deal of the Day sales on gold necklaces and bracelets marked down at 70% off or more.

If you are looking for electronics, Walmart has a number of deals, including 40″ Roku Smart TV’s on sale for $98.

For the gamer on your list, Walmart has the Nintendo Switch for $299. This package includes a download for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch online membership.

Looking to give someone a smart watch? Customers can save up to $200 on the Samsung Galaxy or buy a first-generation Apple watch for $149.

Groupon has a GameStop Cyber Monday Shopping Guide with suggestions to help you cross gifts off your list.

Featured deals include:

Up to 50% off Nintendo Switch games

Up to 66% off select new video games

Buy 2, Get 2 free on preowned games + extra 15% off purchases over $100

According to the shopping guide, sales may continue through Dec. 3.

Save 50% off Cyber Monday purchases, and score “really big deals” that start at just $10 on select items.

Kids’ puffer jackets are marked down from $79 to $35.

Free shipping will be provided on all GAP orders until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Wayfair is offering up to 80% off furniture on Monday with free shipping on all orders.

For those who love to read, Barnes in Noble is offering 50% off books for all ages and up to 30% off boxed sets.

In addition, book lovers can get buy one, get one 50% off on collectible editions, such as “Winnie the Pooh” or Jane Austen novels.

Target has discounted items in almost every shopping category online for Cyber Monday.

Save $250 on a third-generation Apple iPad Pro

Receive 20% off $25 Xbox gift cards

Receive up to 40% off on holiday decor

Save up up to 50% furniture

Save up to 50% off men’s, women’s and kid’s clothing and accessories

Receive a free $10 Target gift card when you buy three select household items with same-day delivery or pickup

Local Shops

Shop from Embri Candle Co.’s holiday collection for handcrafted candles, home fragrances and perfumes. Cyber Monday deals include small candles for $10 and 30% off hand-blown Christmas ornaments.

This salon offers products that are free from toxic chemicals, which include a handmade line of lotions, sugar scrubs and cuticle serums.

Shoppers can save 20% off Spruce products through the website on Cyber Monday.

Enjoy and additional 25% off your entire order at Idlewild Woman. Additionally, pull a “Luck of the Draw” for a chance to receive 30-50% off one item.

For their once a year sale, Lucca is offering 10% off furniture and 20% off everything else.

Receive 20% off the entire site and in store at The Native One.

Get art off your wall and into your closet this holiday season.

The Scribble Society is offering 25% off your order with promo code ShopSmall25.

Customers will be able to find dresses, t-shirts, scarves or even pet beds at this local store.

Ombre Gallery is offering 20% off on their artisan made jewelry this holiday season.

Give the gift of Cincinnati food this year by using promo code BONUSBUY2022 and receive a 20% bonus on any gift card purchase with Cincinnati Food Tours. You choose how much you want to spend, and the recipient gets an extra 20% they can apply it toward on any future date.

