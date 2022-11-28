Contests
Dayton High School uses holiday season to help those in need

By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Dayton High School’s Project Christmas Joy is underway to help kids in need.

Georgia Nelson Harris is the Youth Services Center Coordinator at the school. She along with several other volunteers collects gifts and necessities for kids in need at the high school.

“Project Christmas Joy is a program we do to provide Christmas to the students in our community and their families,” says Harris, “Our goal is for each kid to get two outfits, to get a blanket, to get a food card of some type, to get two or three things that they want and for each family to get a game so that they have something to do during the holidays.”

Project Christmas Joy, now in its fourth year, is a special project for Harris.

The project was named after her mom, Joy, who died four years earlier.

Last year, more than 140 kids benefitted from the program.

Project Christmas Joy has seen an increase in recent years and that means they need more help from the community.

“Christmas brings out extra good in people,” Harris adds, “I think most people are good, but I think at Christmas time it brings out memories of family and things like that and they’re just very giving and generous. They want to share their positive experiences with others to make sure that kids have joy at Christmas.”

The donations are for kids in grades 7-12. More than 25% of the kids in the school will receive these gifts in time for Christmas. From basketballs and makeup to clothing and blankets, no donation is too small and no act of kindness goes unnoticed.

“What kid doesn’t deserve Christmas? I think a lot of times we forget the older kids,” says Harris, “We love them and we want to make sure they have a good holiday.”

You can find the Amazon wishlist here and you can donate money here.

