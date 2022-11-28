Contests
Lockdown lifted after weapon found on Covington school’s property

Holmes High School students will return to their normal schedule after lunch, Covington...
Holmes High School students will return to their normal schedule after lunch, Covington Independent Public Schools wrote in an online message.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A lockdown at Holmes High School has been lifted after a weapon was on campus early Monday, according to Covington Independent Public Schools.

The message from the school district said the lockdown was put in place “out of an abundance of caution.” There was no threat made against students or the school, the district wrote.

After police investigated, they determined the campus was safe and students could return to class, the message reads.

Covington Independent Public Schools did not say what type of weapon was found or who brought it onto school property.

